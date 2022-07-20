A part of the towpath along Grantham Canal will be closed for two months from next week.

The closure will take place between Harlaxton Drift Access Points (Bridge 66) and Denton Wharf (Bridge 65) from Monday, July 25.

The towpath was originally due to be closed for two months from May 16, but was postponed as a result of supply issues.

This towpath bridge will be lifted out of place for the duration of the works. Photo: granthamcanal.org (56621767)

This closure will allow essential work to be carried out to Denton Spillweir 1 and to repair and refurbish the associated towpath bridge.

The bridge will be lifted out of place for the duration of the two months.

Further details about the closure are available here.

There will be two diversion routes for anyone using the towpath and it will be waymarked on the day before the closure.