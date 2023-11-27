An annual charity sleepout is still looking for more people to take part.

The Grantham ARK sleepout, hosted by Grantham House, returns for its fourth year on Friday, December 8.

Organisers St Wulfram’s Church are still looking for people to take part, as it looks to see over 50 people participate this year compared to its normal 30.

Ian Stewart at the Grantham ARK sleepout in 2022.

Ian Stewart, Grantham Ark’s new support worker, said: “The more people we can have sleeping out and getting sponsored the bigger the difference we can make to vulnerable people in Grantham.”

The sleepout aims to raise awareness of homelessness and raise money for Grantham Ark to set up an emergency night shelter for homeless people in Grantham.

The Grantham ARK Sleepout in 2022.

For more details go to www.granthamark.com or https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/HRNvyHugb4.

Donations can also be made to https://justgiving.com/granthamark.

The event starts at 9pm and ends at 7am the next morning.