A very special event will take place in Grantham’s Wyndham Park on Friday, May 8.

Organised by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund (GJCF) and the parks team at South Kesteven District Council, it also coincides with the 75th anniversary of VE Day – and the wider public is invited to join in the fun.

Called ‘Party 75’, it will be on from 11am till 4pm and will feature music, dancing, fairground rides, bouncy castles, street performers and stalls to shop at.

There will also be Punch and Judy, the popular Smiley train, Maypole dancing and much more.

Chairman of the GJCF Roy Wright said: “Not only is Party 75 our way of giving the parents, carers and siblings a day of fun and pleasure with their children, but a chance to show our respect to all of those involved in the Second World War.”

Everything that makes up the day will be free to families the GJCF supports, with wristbands ensuring they get free and priority access to all attractions.

Party 75 is open to the whole community to enjoy, with all money raised going back to the Children’s Fund.

Helping to organise the day is SKDC’s parks and events community engagement officer Julie Ashworth.

She said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund on this special event to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

“We’re expecting a big turnout to what promises to be a great day of entertainment and fund-raising.”

A registered charity formerly known as the Christopher Buckingham Appeal, the GJCF exists to give financial support to local families with a disabled child and also organises a memorable festival or trip each year, free of charge to the child and their siblings, parents and carers.

Party 75 is this year’s treat, and families eligible for support from the GJCF are urged to register for their places. This is vital to ensure wristbands are ready and catering – which will be provided in a dedicated VIP section for GJCF familes – is covered.

Disabled children, their siblings, parents and carers are welcome to join Party 75 free of charge.

To register for places, send an email to gjchildrensfund@gmail.com or write to Party 75, Grantham Journal, 18 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PR.

Please provide the following information in your email: the full name of the disabled child/ren; full names of all accompanying siblings, parents and carers; full address and date of birth of the disabled child; outline of the child’s disability and any access needs; and details of dietary requirements.

