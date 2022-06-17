More than 40,000 railway workers are set to strike next week, with services set to be severely affected.

Passengers looking to travel from Grantham via train on June 21, 23 and 25 are being advised to defer or avoid doing so, with the largest national rail strikes in 30 years set to take place.

London North Eastern Railway confirmed that around 38 per cent of normal trains will be running on the days in question, but warned passengers that the services are likely to be "much busier" over the three days.

LNER is one of the train operators affected. (54417712)

Grantham passengers hoping to head north on the affected days will not be able to reach Lincoln, Hull, Middlesbrough or Sunderland on LNER services.

LNER will operate two trains per hour between London and Edinburgh and one train an hour between London and Leeds.

In a statement, LNER said: "Trains for Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 will be on sale from Friday June 17. Tickets for Saturday June 25 will be on sale from Wednesday June 22.

"Over these dates we will be running around 38 per cent of our usual trains and they are likely to be very busy. If you can avoid travelling over this period we recommend doing so.

"If you do need to travel, please check our website and journey planner before your journey."

The three strikes, each one lasting 24 hours, affects RMT union members at both Network Rail and 13 train operating companies in the UK.

A timetable of trains running during the industrial action has been released by LNER, subject to final Network Rail validation by the end of today (Friday June 17).

According to this timetable, the first train from Grantham to Leeds on Tuesday and Thursday is at 9.18am, and the last at 4.19pm. A later northbound train will leave Grantham at 5.30pm, stopping at Newark and Retford, before terminating in Doncaster.

The first southbound train on those days from Grantham leaves at 8.24am, taking passengers to London King's Cross, and the final train to London on Tuesday and Wednesday leaves Grantham at 5.09pm.

On Saturday, the first southbound train is also at 8.24am, but the final train to London for the day leaves Grantham at 5.12pm. The first northbound train to Leeds from Grantham on Saturday leaves at 9.18am and the final train leaves at 4.18pm.

For more information, visit: www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/Industrial-action/

LNER said: "If you've booked with us on our website or app, we'll be in touch with you by email from Friday June 17 to let you know if your train has been changed or cancelled. Please check your emails, including spam or junk, for our update on what it means for you.

If you booked somewhere else, we'd recommend checking their website."