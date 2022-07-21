A tree in a potentially dangerous condition in Grantham has resulted in a path being closed for the safety of the public.

The tree is located on a bank of the River Witham off Harrow Street, Grantham, near Sainsbury's.

South Kesteven District Council announced on their Facebook page that they had been made aware of the tree and added: "Until the tree is made safe residents should, if possible, avoid using the public footpath on the opposite bank."

The path from Bowling Green Lane to the Inner Street Allotments has now been closed. Credit: Rivercare Grantham

Rivercare Grantham posted an update on their Instagram concerning the path today (July 21) and said: "The path where the tree is has now been closed from Bowling Green Lane to the Inner Street Allotments.

"Alternative routes are on London Road and Dudley Road."

The public have been warned not to breach the fencing to use the path.