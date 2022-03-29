Patient visiting will once again be restricted at Grantham and other Lincolnshire hospitals from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 30) with a few exceptions.

In order to protect patients and staff from the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has made the decision to restrict visits to Grantham, Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

The Trust says these changes will help to restrict footfall within hospitals and wards, which will help prevent and reduce the risk that COVID-19 continues to present to vulnerable patients. These changes will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Patient visiting is being restricted again at Grantham Hospital which is run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. (55517280)

The Trust will continue to support the current visiting arrangements for maternity, paediatrics and neonates.

On compassionate grounds, visits will be supported for those who have loved ones who are towards the end of life, for patients with dementia or with specific special needs, and where visits and support may significantly benefit patient recovery. Highly unusual circumstances will also be considered.

Director of Nursing, Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “Restricting visiting is one of the measures we are taking to protect our patients and staff as we need to manage the threat level from the high number of cases in our community.

“We know that this decision will be upsetting for those who have loved ones in hospital, but we must prioritise the safety of our patients and staff at this time, and do not take these decisions lightly.

“Please be kind and understanding with our teams who are going above and beyond to care for their patients.

“We have put in place some exceptions and our ward teams will work with families and carers to ensure access is available in the right circumstances.

“Wards will be offering the opportunity for families to talk to relatives via Skype or FaceTime where possible. Loved ones can also take advantage of our ‘Letter to a Loved One’ scheme; full details are available on our website.

“Please bear with us whilst we continue to ensure the safety of our patients as well as our staff.”

Visiting exceptions:

Compassionate grounds:

Visiting patients who are towards the end of life.

Other exceptional circumstances for those who act as a carer and can support a patient’s recovery (e.g. dementia, learning disabilities, autism, mental health).

Maternity:

The maternity department can support one birthing partner to attend the birth and a partner to visit women and their baby either antenatal or postnatal.

Children are still not able to attend the hospitals to visit patients at this time.

Partners can attend all hospital maternity appointments.

Women and partners are encouraged to perform lateral flow tests prior to appointments.

Paediatrics and neonatal services:

Parents who do not show the symptoms of infection can visit their children on children’s wards and neonatal units.

Parents with a baby in neonatal care have access 24 hours a day. This includes overnight stays where accommodation allows.

Any exceptions will be made on a case by case basis.

