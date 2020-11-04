Patient visiting will be suspended in all United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) hospitals from tomorrow (November5), for all but exceptional cases.

Visiting is being suspended in light of the new national Government lockdown and will run until the end of the lockdown period which will be December 2 at the earliest.

Visiting at Grantham Hospital is already restricted after it became a Green site in the summer to ensure it was Covid-free and a centre for more elective surgery.

Visiting is suspended at all ULHT hospitals because of lockdown. (42984142)

It was announced last week that visiting was suspended at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, but to bring all hospitals in line with each other the restrictions have now been extended to Lincoln County Hospital as well.

Some exceptions are being put in place, including:

The maternity department will allow one birthing partner to attend the birth and a partner to visit women and their baby either antenatal or postnatal.

Partners can attend the 12 and 20 week antenatal scans and the 36 week consultant maternity appointment.

Parents who do not show the symptoms of infection can visit their children on children’s wards and neonatal units (one parent at a time)

Visiting end of life patients

Other exceptional circumstances such as a significantly distressed patient with a mental health condition or learning disability where the visit would be considered a therapeutic necessity.

Director of Nursing for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “Restricting visiting is one of the measures we are taking to protect our patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and to limit the spread of this virus.

“We know that this decision will be upsetting for those who have loved ones in hospital, but we must prioritise the safety of our patients and staff at this time.

“We have put in place some exceptions and our ward teams will work with families to ensure access in these circumstances.

“We hope to be able to review these restrictions following the end of the national lockdown period.”

Wards will be offering the opportunity for families to talk to relatives via Skype or FaceTime where possible. Families can also take advantage of the ‘Letter to a Loved One’ scheme, full details here at https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/news/send-a-letter-to-a-loved-one