A Patient Participation Group (PPG) has been relaunched and is asking patients to get in touch with any concerns.

The Vale Medical Group has reformed its PPG which represents patients of the Long Clawson Medical Practices, The Stackyard Surgery in Croxton Kerrial and formerly The Woolsthorpe Surgery.

The relaunched PPG hopes to promote and sustain co-operation between the practice and patients, and help patients with any concerns they have.

The group provides a strong liaison between patients and the practice, over matters of policy and issues which could affect a number of people.

Personal clinical matters should not be taken to the PPG and referred to the practice instead, although if there are concerns of a broader nature which could affect services, the PPG can assist and deal with concerns where appropriate.

The PPG encourages patients to get in touch with any concerns they may have, such as operational issues and how the service could be improved or modified.

Following a temporary closure due to the pandemic in March 2020, The Vale Medical Group permanently closed its branch practice in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

Due to the size and layout of the surgery, social distancing couldn't be implemented, and the car park was declared unsafe by the local council.

Patients can contact the PPG by emailing vmgpatients@gmail.com