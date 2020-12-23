Patients in south Lincolnshire with hospital appointments in Peterborough are being advised to still attend following the announcement that the city is now in tier 4.

Following on from the Government’s announcement over the weekend about the introduction of tier 4, NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group says it wants to reassure patients, particularly those in south of the county, that they should still keep their hospital appointments in Peterborough.

John Turner, Chief Executive, Lincolnshire CCG, said: "Understandably some people will be anxious, particularly those who live in the south of Lincolnshire, and who may have a requirement to travel to Peterborough - which is now classed as tier 4 - for a medical appointment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19) and the introduction of Tier 4.. (43687369)

“I can absolutely confirm that attending for a hospital, GP or other medical appointment is still permissible under the Tier 4 arrangements.

“It is vitally important that all patients attend their hospital appointments, be that for outpatients, tests, scans or operations, unless the hospital contacts and tells you otherwise.This applies whether you are due to attend hospital in Lincolnshire, Peterborough or anywhere else.

“If you think you need urgent care, please first phone NHS 111, unless it’s life threatening in which case you should dial 999.”

For more information, including travelling in and out of tiers, visit https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus