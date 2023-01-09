A reader has voiced his concerns over healthcare decisions made by the trust which runs Grantham Hospital.

Chris Shannon, of Village Street, Braceby, writes:

If, as we are told, that the health spend on the NHS in the UK is comparable to that of our European counterparts but we are not getting the level of service that they get, then the problems we have must either be operational or managerial.

Unfortunately, having run operations in industry I think it is a combination of both.

The decision by ULHT to close the Grantham A&E department was a managerial decision. Prior to that, a person with a serious condition in, say for example, Ropsley could expect and ambulance from Grantham within 10 minutes of a call and hopefully be in Grantham A&E in about 30 minutes. Well inside the ‘golden hour’ for critical care.

The ambulance, having covered about 14 miles, is ready for the next call out.

Following the closure of the Grantham A&E department by ULHT and using the same criteria, a similar patient from Ropsley would now take an hour from the call to be waiting in the car park at an overloaded Lincoln A&E.

Most likely well outside the ‘golden hour for critical care.

The ambulance would now be non-operational until the patient was accepted and it would have covered about 70 miles by the time it returned to the Grantham base.

Apart from patient suffering, this is also an inefficient waste of time, energy and manpower.

You cannot close regional A&E departments without overloading those that remain and also create a huge increase the use of ambulance time.

Think again ULHT and reopen the regional A&E departments – this would lead to an immeadiate reduction in the pressure on Lincoln A&E.

I am happy to be corrected on these timings if ULHT can point out where my rough calculations are wrong.I would also like to hear what remedial plans ULHT have to solve the current problems.