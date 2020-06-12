Health leaders say that patients coming to NHS sites for planned and outpatient care will need to wear face coverings to further reduce risk of the virus.

Lincolnshire NHS says infection prevention and control is key to it is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement says: "Evidence has shown that people infected with COVID-19 can have very mild or no respiratory symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others without knowing, so it is important that we take immediate steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in all NHS services."