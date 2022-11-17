Pavement parking and corner blocking – just your average day in the life of a Grantham 'Dozy Parker'
Guess what – yes, those 'Dozy Parkers' have been at it again!
Journal readers continue to send in pictures of inconsiderate parking as part of our campaign to bring peace and harmony to the roads – and more often footpaths – of Grantham.
One reader was so annoyed that he sent in four pictures of different 'Dozy Parkers' around Grantham.
The first was taken in Harrowby Lane, which follows a photo sent in recently taken in the same road. "Total disregard again!", he said.
His send shot was taken in Sandon Road, of a HGV parked on the pavement. "Inconsiderate!", he said.
A van parked in Signal Road was next to catch his eye. "Hasn't got a clue!", he said. "Obstructing view from driveways and parking right on the corner of a junction."
"And here we are once again, at the top of Gorse Rise," he said about his fourth and final example of how not to park.
This 'Dozy Parker' in Springfield Road was accused of parking selfishly to "avoid the double yellows", amid claims its owner regularly parks it there.
Next up is the Green Park estate, off Winchester Road – and it ticks the boxes of pavement parker and corner blocking.
And last but not least is a picture of a 'Dozy Parker' behind the Journal's office in the road off Vine Street.
The snapper said: "I've been sat for 50 minutes waiting to get out since finishing work."
- Now it's your turn! Send your photos of 'Dozy Parkers', with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk