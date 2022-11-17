Guess what – yes, those 'Dozy Parkers' have been at it again!

Journal readers continue to send in pictures of inconsiderate parking as part of our campaign to bring peace and harmony to the roads – and more often footpaths – of Grantham.

One reader was so annoyed that he sent in four pictures of different 'Dozy Parkers' around Grantham.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Harrowby Lane (60729301)

The first was taken in Harrowby Lane, which follows a photo sent in recently taken in the same road. "Total disregard again!", he said.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Sandon Road (60729252)

His send shot was taken in Sandon Road, of a HGV parked on the pavement. "Inconsiderate!", he said.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Signal Road (60729188)

A van parked in Signal Road was next to catch his eye. "Hasn't got a clue!", he said. "Obstructing view from driveways and parking right on the corner of a junction."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Gorse Rise (60729196)

"And here we are once again, at the top of Gorse Rise," he said about his fourth and final example of how not to park.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Springfield Road (60729360)

This 'Dozy Parker' in Springfield Road was accused of parking selfishly to "avoid the double yellows", amid claims its owner regularly parks it there.

A 'Dozy Parker' in the Green Park estate (60728214)

Next up is the Green Park estate, off Winchester Road – and it ticks the boxes of pavement parker and corner blocking.

A 'Dozy Parker' off Vine Street (60729382)

And last but not least is a picture of a 'Dozy Parker' behind the Journal's office in the road off Vine Street.

The snapper said: "I've been sat for 50 minutes waiting to get out since finishing work."