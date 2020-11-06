Pay your respect at home on Remembrance Sunday, says South Kesteven council

The district council is encouraging residents to join national Remembrance commemorations by paying their respects at home during lockdown.

With Covid-19 restrictions curtailing many traditional Royal British Legion events, South Kesteven District Council is repeating the Legion's plea to ‘remember at home’, backed by an online remembrance campaign.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC said: “I know it’s deeply disappointing for so many people that the traditional services, are not happening.

SKDC Leader Cllr Kelham Cooke joins Chairman Cllr Breda-Rae Griffin to place official South Kesteven wreaths at the Grantham Garden of Remembrance ahead of Thursday’s new restrictions. (43014473)

“I was pleased to take part in last year’s services but we can and must still pay our respects. Our current lockdown situation in no way diminishes our recognition of the sacrifices made by so many.

“One way to feel part of Remembrance is to tune in to the BBC’s pre-recorded Saturday evening Festival of Remembrance.

“We can also all still observe the two-minute silence at 11am on Sunday as part of the Government-led closed event.”

Coun Cooke called on local business to also sign up to the council’s Armed Forces Discount Card, launched as part of last year’s Remembrance commemorations, as their contribution to this year’s event.

He said: “The discount card is for local companies to show they care about our service personnel and veterans. It is a significant community in South Kesteven and it will encourage them to shop locally.”

The card allows businesses of all types to shape and change their offers, from offering discounts to special deals, ways to create activity in quiet times or promote new products.

Local servicemen, reservists, veterans and their families can apply for a card, demonstrating the council and local community’s support of the Armed Forces.