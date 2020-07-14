Home   News   Article

Grantham PayPlan trains Santander colleagues on domestic abuse awareness

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:45, 14 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:47, 14 July 2020

Grantham-based debt advice provider PayPlan have been working with Santander on domestic abuse awareness in a financial service setting.

Colleagues at Payplan, based in Totemic House on Springfield Business Park, spent two weeks last month training around 120 Santander staff members via Zoom from a broad range of departments including those who work in collections and recoveries, customer facing teams, HR and specialist support.

Since 2018, PayPlan has been focussing on the close relationship between debt and domestic abuse.

