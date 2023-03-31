PCSO numbers slashed – but seven to remain in Grantham as a 'vulnerable location'

Cuts to police community support officers (PCSOs) will see numbers in South Kesteven reduced from 11 to seven - with all seven retained in Grantham after it was designated a “vulnerable location”.

The changes mean there will be two PCSOs each for Grantham Town East, which covers the Harrowby area, and Grantham Town West, which includes the Earlesfield estate.

A further 12 will be shared among the areas classed by the police force as “vulnerable” - Grantham, Gainsborough, Skegness and Boston.

Stock image of a police community support officer. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The move leaves South Kesteven’s remaining three towns - Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings - with no PCSOs.

Police chiefs said they would “maintain our commitment to neighbourhood policing”, despite reducing the number of PCSOs from 91 to 50 across the county.

The move comes as the police's share of the council tax bill for households in Lincolnshire rises by £14.94 a year for the average band D property, with the increase expected to raise an additional £3.4 million.

The books will be balanced further by dipping into reserves, as the force faces up to a £10 million budget black hole.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “The bedrock and foundation of policing is built from our communities upwards, and this new model means that we have our officers in the areas where they are most needed.”

He said teams were not being removed, but rebalanced and reiterated that there were other officers from different departments backing them up.

Ch Cons Haward added: “While on paper their tasking might be different, their goals are universal – to keep people in this county safe.”

A former policeman has criticised the sweeping cuts in PCSO levels in the county.

Ray Wootten, a district councillor who represents the St Wulfram’s ward in Grantham, served as a police officer in Bedfordshire.

He says he was a beat officer until PCSOs were introduced and replaced him and his colleagues.

Coun Wootten said: “PCSOs are the eyes and ears of the community and sadly the numbers now cut in Lincolnshire will not leave enough to carry out the role of neighbourhood policing teams.

“I was chairman of Grantham East Policing Team for over 10 years until I became a member of the Lincolnshire Policing Panel. The team at that time was made up of a beat manager and four PCSOs, who were very effective in dealing with low level crime and disorder.

“I understand funding is the problem, but Lincolnshire has one of the lowest levels in the country and it needs to be more.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones

The police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire Marc Jones (Con) said the decisions were made by the chief constable "based on a robust evidence base of demand and need".

He went on to say he had made "multi million pound investments available to provide additional community police officers and specially trained officers" and that further "significant investment" is taking place at the moment, including 15 new call handlers for the 101 service.

Lincolnshire Police

As a result of the changes, some districts will share neighbourhood policing teams including PCSOs, community beat managers, sergeants and inspectors.

They include: Lincoln and West Lindsey: 47 (17 PCSOs); North and South Kesteven: 27 (9 PCSOs); Boston and South Holland: 31 (15 PCSOs); East Lindsey and the Wolds: 23 (9 PCSOs).

The force says every ‘area’ of Lincolnshire will still be covered by its own dedicated neighbourhood policing team, which is led by an inspector with a dedicated police sergeant and constable.

It has also invested in 13 community beat managers.

“The new local policing model will, of course, be different but we are confident that these plans will look after people who are living in areas of the most vulnerability, threat, and harm,” Ch Cons Haward added.