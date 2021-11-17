A police community support officer (PCSO) is recovering after being bitten by a dog while on duty.

PCSO Shannon Rogers, of Lincolnshire Police, was conducting some enquiries at a property in a village near Grantham yesterday (Tuesday) when the owner's dogs came out of the house as they opened the door.

PCSO Rogers said: "As the owner was calling them back into the property, one of them bit me. The owners were extremely apologetic and ensured I was okay."

PCSO Shannon finished her enquiries at the property before contacting colleagues to get some assistance and going to hospital for treatment.

She later tweeted: "Slightly different end to the day. Bitten by a dog whilst conducting enquiries after a fraud. Quick trip to Newark urgent care where I received a tetanus jab and some antibiotics for the week. Thankfully all is okay so a bit of rest and back to work tomorrow."