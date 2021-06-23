A peaceful protest has been planned by residents to show their anger at the closure of the Lion Gates entrance to Belton House.

A group of protesters will gather at the gates, on Belton Lane, on Saturday at a time the Journal will not disclose to avoid large numbers gathering while Covid restrictions remain in place.

For many years the gates have been left open to the parkland of Belton House so that local residents and dog walkers could walk through the grounds.

The Lion Gates at Belton House, off Belton Lane, Grantham. Photo: Google (47291367)

Residents say people living nearby have always had access to the parkland and that it was part of the original gifting to the National Trust by the former owners, the Brownlows, that access should always be available to the parish.

But recently the National Trust closed the gates, saying it was to ‘reduce damage’ and for the ‘safety’ of visitors and staff.

But regular users of the access through the gates have denied any damage has been done to the parkland by them.

Protest organiser Deborah Green, of Belton Lane, used to walk her dog regularly through the gates into the

parkland.

Angered by their sudden closure, she wanted fellow walkers to gather and show their frustration at the National Trust’s decision.

Deborah told the Journal: “I think the strength of feeling about the closure of the gates is very strong, but also about the fact that they did not tell anybody.

“I know people who went through the visitors’ entrance, hoping to walk straight through and out through the gates, only to find them closed. They had to scale a fence and come out through the golf course.”

Deborah has personally invited 25 people to the protest.

She said she is pleased with the support shown for the event, adding: “I am not surprised. A lot of people like to use those gates to gain access to the parkland.

“People are entitled to be disappointed by this decision and I think they are entitled to protest.”

The National Trust says it will look to open the gates in the ‘foreseeable future’ when it is able to control the number of people going through.

It says in 2019, it recorded over 150,000 entries through the Lion Gates.

It added: “In the long term we hope to be able to put a reception point at the entrance where we will be able to welcome booked

visitors.”