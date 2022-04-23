A 22-year-old pedestrian was killed after a single-vehicle crash on the A52 near Grantham.

The man's family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police closed the road close to Little Ponton while investigations were carried out. The road has since reopened.

The incident on the A52 earlier today. Photo: RSM Photography (56241706)

A police spokesperson said arrests had been made "in relation to this incident" but have not said anything more.

They are asking anyone who saw the accident, or who has dashcam footage from between 8.30pm and 10.30pm last night to contact them either by calling incident number 83 of April 23 or emailing: force.control@lincs.police.uk putting “incident number 83 of 23 April” in the subject line.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.