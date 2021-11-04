Home   News   Article

Grantham pedestrian crossing to be refurbished

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:26, 04 November 2021
 | Updated: 16:28, 04 November 2021

Improvement works to the pedestrian crossing near Norton Street on Wharf Road in Grantham will start on Monday November 8.

Works are expected to be completed by Friday November 26 and will see the crossing upgraded with new, energy efficient signal equipment.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: "The current signal equipment is reaching the end of its operational life so we're refurbishing the crossing and bringing it up to the latest standards.

A pedestrian crossing on Wharf Road is to be refurbished. Image via Google Streetview (52870908)
"We're putting in a temporary crossing so pedestrians can still cross safely while works take place. The road will remain open.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

