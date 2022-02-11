A pedestrian crossing in Grantham is set to be refurbished next week.

Improvement works to the pedestrian crossing near St Catherine's Road, near Dudley Road, will start on Monday (February 14).

Work is expected to be complete by the end of the month. The crossing will be upgraded with new, energy efficient signal equipment. Three-way temporary lights will be in place during the scheme with a pedestrian phase included.

The pedestrian crossing in St Catherine's Road in Grantham. Photo: Google

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways for Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The current signal equipment is reaching the end of its operational life so we're refurbishing the crossing.

“The new signal equipment will be extra low voltage which will reduce the carbon footprint due to the extra low power consumption.

"The road will remain open with the temporary lights in place throughout the duration of the work.

"We thank everyone for their patience whilst this work is carried out.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.