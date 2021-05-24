Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police investigating following collision between white Audi and pedestrian in Main Street, Edenham

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:38, 24 May 2021
 | Updated: 15:40, 24 May 2021

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

At about 3pm on Friday (May 21), a white Audi collided with a 27-year-old woman in Main Street, Edenham.

The pedestrian has suffered minor injuries.

Police
Anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police or who witnessed the accident, should call 101 quoting incident 249 of May 21.

