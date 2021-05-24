Lincolnshire Police investigating following collision between white Audi and pedestrian in Main Street, Edenham
Published: 15:38, 24 May 2021
| Updated: 15:40, 24 May 2021
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car.
At about 3pm on Friday (May 21), a white Audi collided with a 27-year-old woman in Main Street, Edenham.
The pedestrian has suffered minor injuries.
Anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police or who witnessed the accident, should call 101 quoting incident 249 of May 21.