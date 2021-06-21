A pedestrian has been hurt in a collision with a car in St Peter's Hill in Grantham.

The man, in his 30s, suffered injuries in the incident at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the man's injuries are not thought to be serious.

Emergency services attend the incident in St Peter's HIll where a pedestrian was injured. (48417661)

Police and an ambulance attended the incident and motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency services were on the scene.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 465 of June 19.