A woman was involved in a collision with a car in a town centre street earlier today (Thursday).

Emergency services, including police and ambulance services, attended the incident on London Road, Grantham.

Following the collision, there were traffic delays on streets including London Road, Bridge End Road and Springfield Road.

Emergency services on London Road. (49703010)

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the woman involved had sustained "minor injuries".

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At 10.51am we were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a Land Rover on the A52, London Road in Grantham

“A pedestrian, a woman, has sustained what appears to be minor injuries. EMAS has attended to treat the woman."

According to AA, traffic has improved in the roads around London Road, with one witness saying the road was now open again.