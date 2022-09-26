Home   News   Article

Pedestrians cast into the road again as 'Dozy Parkers' strike in Grantham

By Marie Bond
Published: 15:00, 26 September 2022

'This street ain't big enough for the two of us' springs to mind when one looks at Queen Street in Grantham.

The narrow, one-way road does not allow cars to both drive down it and park on it. So the end result is the pavement becoming a car park, with pedestrians once again cast into the road.

The reader who took this photo said: "You have to be on a extreme diet to use the pavement on Queen Street!"

A 'Dozy Parker' in Queen Street, Grantham. (59577266)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Queen Street, Grantham. (59577307)
  • Join the Journal's campaign to stop inconsiderate parking in the Grantham area. If you see the work of a 'Dozy Parker' take a photo and email it, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
