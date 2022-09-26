Pedestrians cast into the road again as 'Dozy Parkers' strike in Grantham
Published: 15:00, 26 September 2022
'This street ain't big enough for the two of us' springs to mind when one looks at Queen Street in Grantham.
The narrow, one-way road does not allow cars to both drive down it and park on it. So the end result is the pavement becoming a car park, with pedestrians once again cast into the road.
The reader who took this photo said: "You have to be on a extreme diet to use the pavement on Queen Street!"
- Join the Journal's campaign to stop inconsiderate parking in the Grantham area. If you see the work of a 'Dozy Parker' take a photo and email it, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk