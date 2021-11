A pensioner who admitted sexually touching two boys was today (Thursday) jailed for five years and four months.

Peter Henry Cooper, 78, from Great Gonerby, also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an older man in his 20s.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Cooper touched one of his victims on a number of occasions over his clothing.

Lincoln Crown Court (52641160)

In a victim impact statement the boy's mother described Cooper as a "monster" who had traumatised her son.

Mark Achurch, prosecuting, told the court that on another occasion Cooper grabbed a second boy under his boxer shorts.

A third victim, who was in his 20s, reported that Cooper tried to put his hand inside his trousers.

None of Cooper's victims can be identified.

The court heard Cooper had previously received a caution in 2006 for an offence of sexual assault on a male, and made no comment about the allegations during his police interview.

Leanne Summers, mitigating told the court Cooper was otherwise thought well of in the community and had faced up to his offending.

Miss Summers added that his offending had begun when his wife became ill.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King told Cooper that custody "simply could not be avoided."

The Recorder told Cooper: "At the age of 78 your central defining characteristic is that of a paedophile."

Cooper, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, pleaded guilty to assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, between May 28, 2017 and May 28, 2019; pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a male over 16 between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2009; pleaded guilty to assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, between March 1, 2008 and March 31, 2008.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.