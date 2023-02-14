A pensioner lost £170,000 after being targeted in a crypto romance scam.

The Rushcliffe woman was victim of a sophisticated scam, orchestrated from Nigeria and linked to organised crime gangs.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was conned after she began talking online to someone claiming to be a US Army surgeon in May 2020.

Bitcoin ATM (62424468)

They started an online relationship and it progressed to Google Hangouts.

After a couple of months of talking, the scammer convinced the pensioner that he was in love and wanted to be with her, but needed money so that he could end his work contract early.

He told her that Bitcoin was the only way it could happen, adding that he would pay her back with his own money, but he could not access it at that time.

Convinced by his story, the lady withdrew cash from her bank accounts on several occasions and deposited the notes in Bitcoin ATMs in Nottingham.

The bank contacted Nottinghamshire Police because of the the number of large transactions the lady was making, but by that time she had parted with £170,000.

It took a meeting with the Fraud Protect Team to convince her that the person she had been talking to for 18 months was a fraudster.

With the help of Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud protection team, the pensioner was compensated £110,000.

It left the Rushcliffe pensioner £60,000 out of pocket and emotionally drained, having endured months of stress and anxiety waiting to know if she would be compensated.

Fraud Protect officer Dale Richardson said: “Romance fraud is a particularly callous crime that targets the most vulnerable in society.

“In this case, the victim developed an online relationship with a male purporting to be a US Army surgeon, who went to great lengths to gain her trust.

“That is why today, on Valentine’s Day, we are urging people to be vigilant when talking to someone online.

“We would also urge anyone going through a similar scenario to contact the police. Don't be embarrassed to tell us what you are going through. We can help and support you if you are going through a rough time.”

Police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry said: “It is really important that we all look after each other online and offline.

“Cases like this show just how much of an effect fraudsters can have on vulnerable people and they can’t get away with it.

“I really urge everyone to be aware of the signs that could show if your friends and family have fallen victim to a scam so we can continue to make Notts safe.”

Nottinghamshire Police shared some tips to protect yourself online from romance fraud, these include:

If you’re using social media sites like Facebook, don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know.

Don’t give away too many personal details about yourself online. Revealing your full name, date of birth and home address could lead to your identity being stolen.

Never send or receive money or give away your bank details to someone you’ve only met online. If anyone asks for your financial details stop communicating with them immediately and report them to the dating site.