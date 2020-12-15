A group in Grantham has been launched to help people with their mental health.

Renew Grantham has been set up by Louise Lamb and meets every week at the Baptist Church in Wharf Road with seven volunteers to help run it.

The group, which comes under the umbrella of the national charity Renew Wellbeing, offers people a space where they can enjoy a variety of hobbies and activities. People are welcome to share a hobby or skill and anyone is welcome to join a workshop or meeting which are all free.

Volunteers with Renew Grantham which meets at Grantham Baptist Church. (43528835)

Louise says that people can also go along just to relax or have a chat and enjoy the peace in a quiet area.

Meetings take place every Friday between 10am and noon at the church.

Louise: “The vision is that people who are suffering mental health problems such as anxiety and depression can come here, especially if they are feeling isolated, for friendship and support.”

“If people have a hobby of their own they are welcome to bring it or we have things here such as crafts or colouring, knitting, all kinds of things they can actually try out.” There is also the opportunity for keyboard lessons.

The current restrictions mean that those attending the group are asked to take their own drinks, or refreshments can be bought from nearby.

Towards the end of meetings there is a prayer time but visitors do not have to take part. Renew Wellbeing is a Christian charity, but anybody is welcome to go along regardless of their faith.

Louise added: “We are not health professionals or experts. A few of us have been through mental health problems ourselves so we do have a basic understanding of what it’s like but we are here to support the mental health professionals. We are here for friendship and support.

“The idea is that people are seen and heard because sometimes people with mental health problems can have their confidence affected and they can feel isolated. They may feel unimportant but this is a place where somebody will know your name and be pleased to see you.”

The group is held in the ward of Councillor Jacky Smith, who has supported it with a sum of money from the councillors’ grant scheme and is a volunteer there.

Coun Smith said: “I know what it is like to be on your own.So I think these meetings are particularly important with all that has been thrown at us this year.”

Anybody interested in going along to the meetings can drop in on the day or they can contact Louise beforehand for more information on 07863 712797.

More details about the national charuity and its aims can be found at www.renewwellbeing.org.uk

The next meeting is this Friday (December 18) and then on January 8.