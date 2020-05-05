Home   News   Article

O2 investigates as network goes down leaving Grantham people unable to get phone calls or text messages

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:15, 05 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:21, 05 May 2020

Mobile phone network O2 has confirmed it is investigating network issues, which have left people in Grantham unable to get phone calls or text messages.

In a post on Twitter, O2 said it was "aware of the issue" and "technical teams were investigating".

It added: "We're sorry for any inconvenience."

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE