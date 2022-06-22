There are claims that a woman has been scamming people by asking for money for baby milk.

A post on the Safeguard Grantham Facebook page warned users to be aware of a woman who was knocking on doors at Sandon Close, asking for money for baby milk.

Four elderly people were "duped out of £40" the post stated.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning about scams after a Skillington woman was targeted. (50507891)

Sue Kinghoward commented on the post and said: "They do still do milk vouchers. They just want money. It's always elderly people they target.

"Tell your elderly relations, don't open your door unless you know who it is because they will be back."

Within the comments, there are also other claims the woman has tried to ask for money from other locations including someone's business and other streets in Grantham.

Martha Finney also commented: "She knocked on my mother-in-law's door and she lives up there as well and she told her to go away, this was last week.

"She needs catching and needs to be reported to the police."

If you have been scammed, you can report it to Action Fraud or by calling the police on 101.