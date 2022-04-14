Home   News   Article

People claiming benefits in South Kesteven rises

By Chloe Butler
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 14 April 2022

The number of people receiving Universal Credit has increased.

In February, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in South Kesteven was 10,113.

This rose by less than one per cent to 10,185.

Grantham Jobcentre
Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor in Lincolnshire, said: “Our top priority is to work with employers and jobseekers to match the right job with the right person.”

Currently more than 100 jobs are available within 10 miles of Grantham which can be found here.

