A free-to-join community choir in Grantham is reconvening, with new members wanted.

The St Wulram's Church Community Choir returns to action tomorrow (Thursday) at 7pm.

Organisers of the choir say that new members are "very welcome", with no experience necessary.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

For more information, email ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561 342