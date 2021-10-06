People evacuated after fire breaks out in Grantham shopping centre
Published: 09:19, 06 October 2021
| Updated: 09:55, 06 October 2021
Firefighters are tackling a fire in a shop at the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham.
Fire crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen have been dealing with a fire in a stockroom in Ryman's in the shopping centre.
Crews have used used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service says that all persons have been evacuated and accounted for. The incident has been contained to one shop.
A witness told the Journal that there was a strong smell of smoke in the area and alarms were sounding, but the shopping centre has remained open.