The impending end to the Lincoln Christmas Market after 40 years has left independent businesses in the city worried for their future.

The City of Lincoln Council is proposing that the four-day mass event is replaced with smaller events throughout the year.

Over 320,000 people attended in 2022, causing concerns about overcrowding and park-and-ride delays.

Stephen Smith, owner of Sanctuary in the Tailgate Photo: LDRS (62373374)

The council has promised increased footfall over the year and less disruption.

However, some Bailgate businesses which rely on the event say they will lose out this Christmas.

Stephen Smith, owner of Sanctuary on the Bail, said: “This is very short-sighted. We were all in agreement in the local area that it needed to change in some aspect, but cancelling it is ridiculous.

“We have to plan months in advance and have already spent £35,000 on Christmas stock. Not giving businesses prior warning is commercially insensitive.

Ash Delaney, retail assistant at Redhill Farm Shop in the Bail, said: “The Christmas period is when we make most money all year, and keeps us afloat for a lot of the year.

“I know the council got feedback from residents, but it would have been nice to be consulted. It’s been sprung on us without any warning, and will definitely damage the business.”

The market’s £260,000 budget will be distributed to a range of smaller events through the year under proposals, which some have welcomed.

The owner of the Artisan Maker in the Bailgate said: “The event had become very large and had increased our overheads for that weekend without a proportionally large increase in sales.

“We hope there will still be a festive event for the uphill area to help the economy.”

A statement from Lincoln Business Improvement Group said: “Many of our city-centre businesses saw increased profits over the Christmas market weekend, but some also chose to close over the weekend.

“As the city continues to host these experiences on a more regular basis throughout the year, we anticipate this will help increase local spending and footfall more often.”

The council consistently loses money on the market, from £266,000 in 2010 when the entire event was cancelled by bad weather, to £45,000 in 2021.

However, it is estimated to add around £12 million to the local economy.

Residents and visitors to the market were also open to hearing the new plans.

A Union Road resident who lives close to the castle said: “I’m surprised to hear the council hasn’t been making money on it – shouldn’t it have been questioned before now?

“I won’t miss the market that much. It was a lot of disruption to get in and out of your home the week it was on – even walking the dog was difficult.

“The best items were in the castle or the lawn. A lot of the rest was tat. It was like a circus.”

One woman who said she would miss the event admitted: “Saturday this year was chaotic trying to get out of the castle. It was crazy, and then everywhere outside was blocked with people queuing with for transport.

“We still need something on at Christmas to get that festive atmosphere – hopefully it wouldn’t block as many roads though.”

A statement from the Lincoln Conservative Group criticised the Labour-led council’s ’unsustainable business model’.

“We all love the Lincoln Christmas Market, but the Labour administration in City Hall have ultimately watched and done nothing as their unsustainable business model has led to the Christmas Market’s downfall,” it says.

“The market in December at peak times was clearly a risk to public safety, the council have already admitted that some injuries were sustained.

“The City Council must now own the error of their ways and work to deliver a new, better, Christmas offering for the people of Lincoln. We will hold them to this.”

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for cultural services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This will come as disappointing and surprising news for many businesses in the city, and around the county, who rely on trade from Lincoln Christmas Market.

“The shock will be felt particularly by retail and hospitality businesses in Lincoln, at a time when they’re already struggling with rising costs.

“The market sees vast numbers of people visit Lincoln from all over the country, and any future events will be unlikely to replicate that scale.

“Lincoln Castle has long been at the heart of the city’s Christmas market, and so now we will explore options to enhance our festive events programme and hopefully bring some of the magic back to Lincoln that would otherwise be lost by the cancellation of Lincoln Christmas Market.”

Council leader Ric Metcalfe described the change as “a very exciting time for the council.”

“We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city,” he said.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.”

The proposals will be discussed at the council’s Executive meeting on February 20.