Three people were injured in a crash earlier this week.

The crash involved a lorry, van and a car on the junction of Lodge Way, Grantham, on Tuesday, May 9 at 11.20am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called at 11.20am to a collision involving a lorry, a van, and a car on the A607 close to the junction at Lodge Way at Grantham.

The crash involved a lorry, van and car. Photo: Mike Knight

“Three people suffered injuries, which are not life-threatening.

“The road was cleared by 1.36pm.”