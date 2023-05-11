Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Three people injured in three-vehicle crash in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:32, 11 May 2023

Three people were injured in a crash earlier this week.

The crash involved a lorry, van and a car on the junction of Lodge Way, Grantham, on Tuesday, May 9 at 11.20am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called at 11.20am to a collision involving a lorry, a van, and a car on the A607 close to the junction at Lodge Way at Grantham.

The crash involved a lorry, van and car. Photo: Mike Knight
The crash involved a lorry, van and car. Photo: Mike Knight

“Three people suffered injuries, which are not life-threatening.

“The road was cleared by 1.36pm.”

Grantham Human Interest Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE