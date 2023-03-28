People are being urged to join a protest in Grantham on Saturday (April 1) as part of a national day of action calling for fairer energy bills.

Independent District Councillor Charmaine Morgan, who represents the St Vincent's ward in Grantham, will be joining other Independent South Kesteven candidates at Margaret Thatcher's statue on St Peter's Hill from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

More than 80 protests have been organised across the country by The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) as part of the Warm This Winter Mass Lobby.

A protest will take place by the Margaret Thatcher statue on Saturday (April 1). (63231528)

Coun Morgan said: "It is very appropriate that a protest regarding our unsustainable energy costs will take place at the foot of Margaret Thatcher's statue.

"The cost of heating homes has rocketed. One local pensioner has seen an increase in his gas bill from £50 a month to £150 a month. For many people, especially babies, elderly and disabled, it is vital to keep warm. Once the temperature drops below 16 degrees Centigrade our bodies start to react to the cold.

"Government policy has failed to secure our energy and we are all paying the price."

An open letter has been written to Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies calling on him for a meeting and asking him to join other MPs who have pledged to support the CPRE demands for 'lower energy bills and an energy system that works for everyone' .

Coun Morgan added: "In our constituency, according to Government data, over 6,000 households were in fuel poverty last year. That was before the latest price increases and using a method of calculation which, it is widely recognised, likely underestimates the true scale of the issue.

Coun Morgan says she has talked to a number of local businesses and says she is aware they are "suffering as their running costs and supply costs have significantly increased. They are reluctant to pass these onto customers for fear of losing them but have little choice."

She said: "The government has put a number of initiatives in place to help households but they are short term and inadequate leaving people with huge shortfalls in their finances facing the choice of heating or eating. Businesses are unable to sustain the costs much longer. We call on our MP to lobby our Government to act now. We are coming towards the end of this winter but uncertainty around prices and the risk of further increases remain.

"I am pleased that Independent Candidate for Earlesfield Steven Cunnington will be speaking at the event. He has been working on an initiative with Grantham householders to identify and progress cases of damp with South Kesteven District Council and other private landlords. The Earlesfield estate has the highest density of households with fuel poverty in Grantham."

More details are available at https://campaigns.350.org/events/grantham-stamford-warm-this-winter-mass-lobby

Anybody is welcome to join the protest on April 1.