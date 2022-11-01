Spooky celebrations took place across the town for Halloween, with care homes, youngsters and animals all getting into the spirit.

The people of Grantham enjoyed Halloween parties and donned costumes to go trick or treating, despite the wet weather.

Homes were decorated with a wide range of Halloween decorations to ensure the town was in a spooky mood.

Newton House Care Home in Grantham held a party for its residents, who were joined by the children from Sweet Angels childcare services.

Karen Olivant, part of the activities team at the home, said: "We had lots of fun with our fabulous little friends with, fancy dress disco, delicious cakes baked by our catering team and lots of sweets too.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home and Royal Windsor Care Home also organised some fun Halloween activities for residents.

Michael Coleman and Peter A Tulley shared videos of their spookily decorated homes.

Colleen Rae, of Tilling Close, Grantham, submitted a photo of her home.

She said: "My husband and I brought our Halloween decorations over from America so we could go all out for the holiday."

Colleen Rae sent in a picture of her home in Tilling Close, Grantham, decorated for Halloween. (60361550)

Sara Barnes, owner of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, shared cute photos from a Halloween dog walk, with her furry companions enjoying her costume.

Sara Barnes, owner of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, on a Halloween dog walk. (60350488)

Sara Barnes, owner of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, on a Halloween dog walk. (60350498)

A spooky cake! Submitted by Vicky Coupland (60350438)

Sophie-Lea Cotter (left) age five and Evie-Mae Cotter age six. (60361721)

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents enjoyed a Halloween party. (60350483)

A Halloween party at Newton House brought together residents and children from Sweet Angels childcare services. (60350501)

A Halloween party at Newton House brought together residents and children from Sweet Angels childcare services. (60350504)

A Halloween party at Newton House brought together residents and children from Sweet Angels childcare services. (60350509)

A Halloween party at Newton House brought together residents and children from Sweet Angels childcare services. (60350514)

Fun in a giant pumpkin. Submitted by Vicky Coupland (60350443)

Residents of Royal Windsor Care Home having some fun for Halloween. (60361532)

A colourful costume, submitted by Vicky Coupland. (60350447)

Residents of Royal Windsor Care Home having some fun for Halloween. (60361535)

Fun in a giant pumpkin. Submitted by Vicky Coupland (60350458)

A scary skeleton, submitted by Vicky Jackson. (60350470)

Best friends Sophie-Louise and Alanna ready for Halloween fun in Long Bennington. (60350473)

Residents of Royal Windsor Care Home having some fun for Halloween. (60361547)

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents enjoyed a Halloween party. (60350478)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk