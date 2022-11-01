Spooky celebrations took place across the town for Halloween, with care homes, youngsters and animals all getting into the spirit.
The people of Grantham enjoyed Halloween parties and donned costumes to go trick or treating, despite the wet weather.
Homes were decorated with a wide range of Halloween decorations to ensure the town was in a spooky mood.
Newton House Care Home in Grantham held a party for its residents, who were joined by the children from Sweet Angels childcare services.
Karen Olivant, part of the activities team at the home, said: "We had lots of fun with our fabulous little friends with, fancy dress disco, delicious cakes baked by our catering team and lots of sweets too.
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home and Royal Windsor Care Home also organised some fun Halloween activities for residents.
Michael Coleman and Peter A Tulley shared videos of their spookily decorated homes.
Colleen Rae, of Tilling Close, Grantham, submitted a photo of her home.
She said: "My husband and I brought our Halloween decorations over from America so we could go all out for the holiday."
Sara Barnes, owner of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, shared cute photos from a Halloween dog walk, with her furry companions enjoying her costume.