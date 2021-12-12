More than 100 people full of Christmas spirit took part in the annual Santa Fun Run in Grantham this morning.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, people of all ages took part with proceeds going towards local charities, clubs and schools.

The 2.5k route was set around the Wyndham Park, with an optional extension to 5k around Queen Elizabeth Park.

The Santa Fun Run in Wyndham Park. (53659850)

Runners and walkers set off from the visitor centre this morning.

Everyone who completed the event was awarded a Santa Fun Run medal.

Photos by Toby Roberts

