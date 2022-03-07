People of Grantham continue to show generosity to Ukraine

Collections and fundraisers around the town in aid of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continue to be well supported.

Donations of clothes, food and toiletries have been collected throughout Grantham to help the people of Ukraine.

"A mountain" of donations was collected by teacher Lukasz Madejski last week at Walton Academy, while Morrisons community champion, Sue Healey collected 16 boxes of first aid items, baby items, personal hygiene items from customers.

Andrew Harrison collected the boxes from Morrisons. (55290970)

Working alongside Sue, local fundraiser Rob Dixon has been working with three men who are driving to the Ukrainian border to deliver urgent supplies.

Bradley O'Hara, Chris Webster and Mark Rowe will set off on Thursday for the Polish border to deliver the important items.

Rob thanked Sue for her efforts. He said: "I requested if Sue could put a basket out in Morrisons and see if the Grantham public would donate urgently needed items.

Sue Healey placed the trolley in Grantham Morrisons for people to donate items to Ukraine. (55290966)

"Sue called me to say she has 16 Banana boxes full to the brim with first aid items, baby items, personal hygiene items.

"We needed to collect them and get them into storage before been transported. I had no transport to collect them and no where to store them.

"I contacted 'Mr Reliable' Andrew Harrison (of Andy’s Van & Man Services). He dropped what he was doing collected his van and collected the boxes from Morrisons."

Rob praised Andrew for his "fantastic support", but said the next issue he had was where to store the items until it was time to transport them to the border.

However, he explained that a local man had offered a storage space free of charge.

Rob added: "An amazing effort and teamwork is making this happen and hopefully help what the innocent public in Ukraine are enduring."

The trolley will remain in Morrisons until Wednesday for people to donate.

Iconic Engineering Solutions Ltd has been gathering items items to sent to the Ukraine/Polish boarder (55290952)

Elsewhere, a table top sale will take place this weekend to collect items for the people of Ukraine at Allington Gardens on Saturday.

As well as this, local businesses and organisations have held their own collections, including Iconic Engineering Solutions and Red Court Care Community.

Malinka, a shop on Wharf Road, collected two full van loads of items for Ukraine and was taken by lorry on Saturday night.

Red Court Care Community in Grantham has been collecting donations from the local community for Ukraine. (55290957)

Later this month, a concert for Ukraine will be held at Bottesford Parish Church to raise funds.

Taking place on Saturday March 26 at 7.30pm, Faure Requiem will be performed by the Cranmer Company of Singers & Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets will be available at the door, and will cost either £5, £10 or £20, depending on what you can afford to donate.