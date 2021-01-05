Letter from Grantham Poverty Concern:

As a Charity, we at Grantham Poverty Concern were challenged through 2020 as to how we could continue supporting those in our community who are most in need for whatever reason.

COVID struck inside most households and we found that the call on our support went higher than we ever envisaged. Being a purely donation driven LOCAL charity we are always reliant on the generosity of individuals and organisations in our town and the surrounding area.

Reader letter (10012624)

One of the biggest challenges was increasing our levels of donations in line with the increase in numbers week in week out of people needing help, but YOU ALL really stepped up to the plate and we have been humbled by how our community has pulled together to help each other during this time.

We cannot list everybody who has donated or given their time etc. but we would just like to take this opportunity to publicly thank everyone. From the sweet treat jars to be given out, the homemade Christmas Cakeright up to the incredible support that we have had from Sue Healey and all at Morrisons.

We have gone from supporting 27 people last April to supporting 203 during the festive season. COVID does not stop for holidays, COVID does not have any scruples….. it can affect anybody. As we go into a 2021 we ask that as a community we continue this fantastic effort of support not just for our Charity but for others in our town.

You all enable us to be a small piece of the support jigsaw, and you will all be needed for the foreseeable future. Thank you again for the support, if you would like to help or donate in anyway then please go to www.granthampovertyconcern.org.uk and contact us there.

Chris Thomas (Co-Ordinator) and Andy Maddison (Chairman)