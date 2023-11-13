People of Grantham and surrounding areas pay respect in Remembrance Day commemorations
The people of Grantham and surrounding areas have paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the war.
Yesterday (Sunday), crowds gathered to commemorate those who served and died during the World Wars in the Remembrance Day parade.
The parade began at St Peter’s Hill, then made its way down the High Street and Vine Street, before reaching St Wulfram’s Church for a service.
Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate) was in attendance at the parade and said: “I thought that the Remembrance Parade and Service went very well.
“Thankfully the rain held off for the morning. It was great to see so many veterans taking part in the parade yesterday with great support from the people of Grantham who turned out on a chilly day to watch.
“It is really important that we continue to remember all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country during wartime to protect the freedoms and liberties that we all enjoy today.
“I had the pleasure to meet some of the veterans personally in the Tollemache Inn after the ceremonies when I went to thank them for their service to the country and they were very friendly and welcoming.”
Wreaths were then laid at the church and the parade made its way back to St Peter’s Hill for a salute.
An Armistice display was created by St Wulfram’s Church group Craft Chatter and Prayer in lead up to Remembrance Day.
The group crocheted, knitted and sewed poppies for the display.
St Vincent’s Church, in Caythorpe, also held its annual Remembrance Day parade with over 200 people gathering to pay their respects.
In attendance was the Reverend Sara Davies, Andy Crawley, head of Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council, a contingent from the 216 Parachute Regiment, representatives of the Royal Air Force, the Women's Institute, and a large number of Cubs, Beavers and Scouts.
Andy Crawley said: “A wreath was also laid at the memorial commemorating the site of the Lancaster bomber crash in Love Lane where seven members of the Royal Australian Air force were killed.
“The Parish Council had mounted wreaths bearing the names of the fallen around the war memorial and the Women’s Institute had made and displayed a large number of poppies within the church and around the war memorial.”
Last week, Cliffedale Primary School welcomed Sergeant Mark Conway MBE VR and Corporal Richard Smith for their Remembrance assembly.
The children read poems and held a minute's silence for “all who have given their lives while serving or continue to serve our country”, said Cara Clements, school administrator.
At Ropsley Village Hall, Lili la Scala sang songs that were famous during World War One and World War Two.
Caroline Kayleigh’s daughter Sophia and her friend Lewis, both part of the 1st Colsterworth Scout Group, laid a wreath as part of a Remembrance Day parade.
The Long Bennington Guides, Foston Rainbows and Foston Brownies also commemorated those that lost their lives in their annual Remembrance service.
