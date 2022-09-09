A book of condolences has been opened at the Guildhall in Grantham today, so people can pay their respects following the death of The Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday (September 8), Buckingham Palace announced.

South Kesteven District Council opened a book of condolence at 9am today (September 9). It will be available from 9am until 6pm each day, until midday on the day after Her Majesty's state funeral.

People from Grantham have paid their respects by signing the book.

Jill James, from Grantham, explained how she was heartbroken by the news. She said: "I felt gutted. I was absolutely heartbroken to be honest.

"She’s been like a grandmother of the nation. She looked after us and she’s been there for us.

"When she was there it was like you know she’ll keep us safe. I’m debating whether to go down to the funeral and I’ll probably go say a prayer and light a candle for her.

"She was just so loved. I think it was such a shock because I thought she looked lovely in that photo a few days ago. She was smiley, happy and twinkling.

"Losing Philip, I think that was so tragic for her. They were so close, she wasn’t going to go on for much longer."

Married couple Trevor and Carole Leeson, who remembered when the Queen was crowned in 1952, shared their tributes.

Trevor added: "It was devastating to hear. It’s like losing a grandmother. We actually saw her crowned on television all those years ago.

"In fact we saw her come back from Nairobi when she had just become Queen. So she’s always been there."

The couple were also lucky enough to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Carole added: "We went to the garden party and it was lovely. The Duke was still alive then.

"There was the Queen, and William and Kate were there. The Princess Royal, she was there, so we saw a lot of them."

Alongside signing the book, the couple will be paying their respects privately.

Patricia Kyberd, who went to sign the book with her son, said: "She was a lovely lady. It was sad to hear, because on Tuesday (September 6) she was fine. It was so quick, bless her heart.

"She’s seen so much and she’s been through so much. She served this country very well."

Susan Lanckham, who travelled from Billingborough to sign the book, said: "I was very shocked. I’ve signed the book of condolences and I’ll be remembering what a great lady she is."

Lena Waterhouse described how the news was "very upsetting to hear". She added: "I read that she kept a will to this country to serve it until her reign ended, which she did."

An ex-serviceman and his wife also attended the book of condolences and said: "We are royalists and she will be greatly missed."

Former Mayor of Grantham Councillor Ian Selby also shared his tributes to the Queen, someone he admired very much.

He said: "I am so proud to say that I was born an Elizabethan and I have never known any other monarch in my lifetime until now.

"HM The Queen was a pillar of my life, just like my parents are, and I am most thankful for having such wonderful people in my life.

"My life feels like it has changed with the passing of HM The Queen. What a wonderful Monarch she was. I cannot express how saddened I am at our Queen’s passing."

SKDC will join with the national observance of a two minute silence at 11am on the day of the state funeral and flowers can be laid at St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.