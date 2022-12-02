A dismayed reader has surmised that Grantham would be a "cold and heartless place" without the kindness of "most people" in the town. She writes:

It was with real sadness that I saw the article about the access to St Wulfram’s Church being blocked by Mr Escreet’s vehicle (Journal, November 25).

St Wulfram’s has been on this site for 1,000 years and always had access. All very well Mr Escreet quoting the law, ie code 145, but what about if someone is taken seriously ill in church and the ambulance cannot get through?

Access to St Wulfram's Church is blocked by neighbour Peter Escreet. (60793032)

Also, how distressing for families who have a funeral in St Wulfram’s and the hearse has to park on the road, and the coffin has to be carried all that way, especially if the weather was bad.

I noticed online that a lot of people from Grantham, rightly, feel very strongly about this and are upset by his actions, but also how some of Mr Escreet’s responses were sarcastic and humorous. I think his replies give a slight insight into his character.

Sometimes in life I think we all need to take a step back, and think about what impact our actions have on others.

It’s about having compassion and showing kindness to everyone, not just at Christmas but all year round.

Thank goodness most people in Grantham are kind and caring because otherwise what a cold and heartless place this would be.

Mrs C. Goodman, by email

Editor's note: Mr Escreet argues vehicles are not allowed to drive on the path and claims pedestrians, his property and the heritage of the area are at risk.