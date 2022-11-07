The organisers of a bonfire and fireworks display have thanked people for their support after another successful event.

The event, put on by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, took place at Belton Lane, Gonerby, with a large crowd gathering for an enjoyable evening.

A gallery of photos from Saturday night show plenty of smiling faces.

The Silvermans enjoy the bonfire and fireworks. (60462947)

Mick Eldred, one of the organisers, said: "It went very well. I think everybody did enjoy themselves. I didn't see much myself, because when you organise something you don't see it all.

"We'd like to thank all of the team from Lincolnshire Fire Aid and the businesses who helped us.

"I'm happy with everything. We hope to know [how much we've raised] this week.

The bonfire at Gonerby. (60462931)

"Thank you to the farmers, Mr and Mrs Critchlow, for letting us have the field for the event and everyone else who supported it."