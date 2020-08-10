Over the next four weeks, Grantham company Moy Park will embark on a community ‘Chicken Run’ initiative, delivering its products to those people who have been nominated.

The chicken processing company will run the initiative through its Facebook page, calling on people to nominate someone they know who is deserving of a visit from the ‘Chicken Run’ van – and the winning nominees will receive a food box with enough Moy Park chicken to make six meals for a family.

Moira Mills, senior brand marketing manager, said: “Following the success of Chicken Run in Northern Ireland, we were keen to launch phase two, to recognise local heroes in the communities around our GB sites. We can’t wait to see the nominations start to come in, whether it’s for a neighbour, older relative, key worker or colleague – we have up to 150 to give away.

Moy Park’s Polly Vinson with a food box which is being delivered as part of the firm's Chicken Run initiative. Photo: Phil Crow (40194327)

“The Chicken Run food boxes contain a range of different products including a whole chicken, chicken fillets, breaded and ready to eat chicken – there will be something for everyone.”

As well as the doorstep deliveries, Moy Park’s ‘Chicken Run’ will also support three charities from the local area with product donations – Grantham Passage, Ashbourne Lodge Care Home and Sleaford New Life Community Larder.

Moira added: “At Moy Park, we recognise our role in contributing to the wellbeing of those in the local areas in which we operate. Through our Chicken Run initiative, we hope each food box will help a household and remind us all of how kind and neighbourly we are in local communities – we can’t wait to get going!”

The Moy Park Chicken Run’s first stops will be in Grantham this week. Visit the Moy Park Facebook page to keep up to date and for more details.

Read more BusinessGrantham