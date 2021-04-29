People due to get their vaccinaton at The Meres in Grantham today have been turned away because it is closed.

An administration error resulted in people being given appointments for today's date when the centre was due to be closed.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We have become aware of an administrative error resulting in people being given appointments for covid vaccinations today, Thursday, April 29, at the Meres Local Vaccination Site, Grantham, when the site is not open today.

The new-look vaccination centre at The Meres kitted out by Rocket Global Ventures. (44362085)

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will have caused. If you were given an appointment for today, please attend for your vaccination at the same time tomorrow, Friday, April 30, at the Meres LVS."

Robert Mills travelled from Hough-on-the-Hill this morning with his wife who was due to be vaccinated. He said there were between 15 and 20 people there also expecting to get their vaccinations.

He said: "I am disappointed and annoyed because they should have got their act together."