Train services and the country's roads are likely to be significantly disrupted today, with people urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

National Highways and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) have warned people to stay at home and not travel today, as Storm Eunice hits the UK, causing red and amber weather warnings.

Railway services from Grantham are set to be disrupted, with concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of up to 90mph because of Storm Eunice, dubbed as one of the worst storms in a generation.

A reduced service between London King’s Cross and York/Leeds will be run as a result and journey times for these services will be significantly increased due to a 50mph speed restriction in place all day today.

Popular attractions including Belvoir Castle and Belton House are closed today, while a charity football match has also been postponed.

In a statement, LNER said: "Please do not travel. Tickets dated for 18 February will be permitted for travel on 19, 20, 21, and 22 February.

"Services over the weekend will be very busy, so we advise all customers to check before they travel.

"If you decide not to travel, you will be entitled to a full refund of your ticket. For further information, please visit: http://lner.co.uk/customer-service/customer-services/contact-us/refund/"

National Highways head of road safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”