Time is running out for residents to register to vote and ensure they have a say in next month’s local elections, with the deadline only days away.

South Kesteven District Council is encouraging anyone not yet registered to go online before the deadline of midnight on Monday, April 19, to secure their opportunity to take part in the vote.

Thursday, May 6, is polling day for Lincolnshire County Council, the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Lincolnshire Police Area and three by-elections in South Kesteven.

People in South Kesteven are being urged to register to vote ahead of this year's elections. (46190530)

There are also three Neighbourhood Plan referendums for Old Somerby, The Deepings and Ropsley and District.

SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford said: “The majority of our residents are registered, which is good news - but there are still those who have yet to do so.

“We are encouraging residents to go online and enter their details at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, particularly those who have moved house or have recently turned 18. They will be asked for their date of birth, National Insurance number and the usual details of name, address, previous address and nationality.

“Some people wrongly assume that paying council tax means you are registered to vote. I am urging all those eligible to vote in South Kesteven to check that they are registered, or risk losing the right to have their say.”

Although every effort is being made to ensure venues are Covid-secure for voters and staff, those who prefer to vote by post this time instead of visiting their local polling station to cast a vote must apply before 5pm on Tuesday (20 April). Details can be found at the SKDC website: southkesteven.gov.uk/elections2021

In addition to the LCC and PCC elections, SKDC is holding a by-election for a District Council seat at Glen Ward, a parish council by-election for Pointon and Sempringham Parish and a town council by-election for the St George’s Ward in Stamford.