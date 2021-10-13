A group will be set up to put forward a detailed response to the consultation exercise on the future of four NHS services in the county, including Grantham A&E.

Lincolnshire's Health Scrutiny Committee confirmed at its meeting today that a working group will be set up.

The committee has also urged residents and interested groups to make sure they have their say.

Grantham Hospital (51903737)

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has begun a formal consultation exercise which ends on December 23, 2021, on the future of four NHS services:

Orthopaedic surgery across Lincolnshire

Urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital

Acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital

Stroke services across Lincolnshire

The CCG is holding a consultation event at the Jubilee Church Life Centre on London Road, Grantham, tomorrow (October 14) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

A hospital campaign group has said it will hold a protest on nearby St Peter's Hill to protest against cuts at Grantham Hospital.

"It's important that we all have a say in the future of these Lincolnshire NHS services" said Councillor Carl Macey, chair of the Health Scrutiny Committee. "Any changes could have significant impacts for our residents, not only at Grantham and District Hospital but in terms of orthopaedic surgery and stroke services across Lincolnshire.

"The Health Scrutiny Committee will be questioning NHS leaders closely on their proposals during this consultation to ensure the best possible outcomes for residents in terms of service provision. We want to see improved services rather than any reduction in support across the county and will be giving a full response after considering all the elements.

"But we'd urge all interested people, families and groups in the county to have their say. This needs to be a joint effort to ensure the voice of all residents is heard. Don't miss out on giving your views – for full details go to www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/."

NHS Lincolnshire will be sharing information on the above services, how they operate now, the challenges faced and proposals for how they could be improved for the benefit of residents. People are encouraged to share their views using the consultation questionnaire. Additionally, public events around the county are planned throughout the coming weeks, including public meetings, virtual meetings, marketplace meet-ups and website events