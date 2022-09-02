People have been warned to stay out of the River Witham in Wyndham Park after a murky substance was seen in the water.

RiverCare Grantham has posted the warning on its Facebook page this afternoon.

It says there is no evidence that the substance is dangerous, but advised people and their pets to stay away for the next day or so.

RiverCare Grantham is warning people to stay out of the River Witham in Wyndham Park after this discharge appeared in the water. Photo: RiverCare Grantham (59066126)

The group said: "We have been aware of the discharge at the Mow Beck/Barrowby Stream culvert in Wyndham Park.

"Our volunteers took samples straight away and have been working alongside the Environment Agency to find the cause.

"Following tests by the EA there is no indication to being harmful to humans or animals but we advise people and dogs to stay out of the river for the next 24 hours."