It was a busy weekend for the Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS), and one which saw youngsters meet Peppa Pig and the Easter Bunny.

It started on Saturday with a bucket collection during Grantham Town's home match against Consett.

Among the volunteers was GDCS trustee Darryl Blair, who said: "I'm happy to announce that with the collection and generous donation made we received £300.

Bucket collection at Grantham Town match. (63219451)

"The money will be used to subsidise future events for our members.

"I would like to thank everyone who donated."

Kerry and Peppa Pig (63219443)

On Sunday, members enjoyed an Easter party at Grantham's Masonic Hall.

Youngsters were in awe of their special guests Peppa Pig and the Easter Bunny, with costumes loaned by fancy dress shop Cinderellas, in London Road.

GDCS dads and the Easter Bunny (63219441)

Darryl said: "A great hot food buffet was provided for our guests. Thank you to Martin Howitt and all the staff for looking after us all and providing a great secure venue.

"Thank you to Cinderellas in Grantham for allowing us the use of Peppa Pig and the Easter Bunny costume, to help entertain our members.

"We also had a visit from Heroes Assemble and Sonic The Hedgehog.

Preston Ablitt and Sonic (63219439)

"Sonic was busting his moves on the dance floor with the music provided by Millennium Roadshow Mobile Disco (Grantham).

"A special thank you to Suze Shelton, Harvey Shelton, Christian Wraight, Robert Cameron, Helen Spencer and Corrine Ablitt for helping out managing the stall where members were able to partake in a raffle, 'guess the teddy bear' and tombola."

Peppa and Sonic meeting members (63219445)

Children all received an Easter egg as they left, donated by Emily Topham and Wendy Aspland from the Tesco Express store in Harrowby Lane.

Darryl said: "They are great supporters of GDCS and regularly help our fundraising activities.

"GDCS have lots of activities planned for our members in the coming months. If you would like to know more about the group, please message us on out Facebook page."